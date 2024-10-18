Thailand Braces for Severe Weather from October 19th to the 21st

On October 17th, 2024, the Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning regarding unsettled weather conditions expected across the country from October 19th to the 21st.

Heavy rains cause flooding and traffic disruptions in Pattaya

A new wave of cold air from China will bring thunderstorms and heavy rainfall to upper Thailand, while the southern regions will continue to experience rain.

The cold front will combine with moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, affecting the northern, northeastern, and central parts of the country.

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Pattaya News