Tourist Police and Pattaya Police Arrest Foreign Beggar Gang, Plan to Deport Them

On the morning of October 19th, 2024, Pol. Col. Nawin Thirawit, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, and Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensan, Senior Inspector of Tourist Police Division 4, Sub-Division 2, Tourist Police Bureau 1, along with their officers, launched a coordinated operation. This move followed reports from an Arab restaurant owner who had shared a video clip showing a group of foreign beggars harassing tourists and behaving disrespectfully when asked to leave.

At 11:06 a.m., officers located two foreign individuals sleeping in an abandoned building in Soi VC Pattaya Tai in South Pattaya. An examination revealed that they had no identification documents. CCTV footage confirmed their involvement in the incidents reported the previous night. Authorities are actively searching for additional suspects captured on the victim’s CCTV.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News