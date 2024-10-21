Police Patrol Pattaya Beach to Crack Down on Illegal Vendors After Knife Attack on Official

A large team of fully equipped law enforcement officers patrolled Pattaya Beach last night, October 20th, to prevent illegal activities following an incident where a beach chair vendor attempted to attack a city official with a knife.

The inspection was carried out after a beach chair vendor pulled a knife and attempted to attack a city official after he was warned about illegally selling alcohol and kratom juice on the beach.

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News