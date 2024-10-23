Missing 12-Year-Old Girl from Phang Nga Found with 64-Year-Old Man in Phuket

Phuket – A 12-year-old girl from Phang Nga, who was reported missing 17 days ago, has been found safe in Phuket with a 64-year-old man. Her parents reported her disappearance to Takua Pa Police in Phang Nga last month, stating that she went missing from her home in Bang Muang, Takua Pa at 11:00 P.M. on October 5th.

Her story was widely shared on social media across Phang Nga, Phuket, Andaman provinces, southern provinces, and by the Royal Thai Police. Local police and authorities conducted investigations and reviewed CCTV footage to track her down, notifying police in nearby provinces.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

