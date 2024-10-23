Decorated tour buses in Pattaya

Allegedly Intoxicated British Tourist Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Jomtien Beach Road

A British tourist was injured after crashing his motorcycle into a car on Jomtien Beach Road in Pattaya in the early hours of October 22nd. The tourist was reportedly heavily intoxicated and driving against traffic.

Intoxicated Motorbike Rider Injured After Falling From Hill in Pattaya

At 4:06 AM, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Center received a report of a traffic accident on Jomtien Beach Road, opposite Soi Jomtien 1. Upon receiving the report, rescue volunteers immediately went to the scene, along with reporters from The Pattaya News team.

Aim Tanakorn
