Iranian Man Arrested for Posing as a Police Officer and Robbing Tourists in Bangkok

At 7:30 PM on October 21st, 2024, Bang Rak police, in collaboration with Immigration officers at the Sadao Immigration Checkpoint in Songkhla, arrested an Iranian suspect accused of posing as a police officer and robbing tourists in Bangkok.

Police Nab Iranian Duo for Repeated Theft in Bangkok

According to the police, the suspect, publicly identified as Mr. Ghiasi Arefhossein, a 53-year-old Iranian national, was accused of posing as a police officer and robbing tourists in Bangkok.

The arrest followed two major incidents of theft on August 17th and 31st, involving a Pakistani and a Myanmar tourist, in the Bangkok area.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!