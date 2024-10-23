Dummy police officer in Bangkok

Iranian Man Arrested for Posing as a Police Officer and Robbing Tourists in Bangkok

At 7:30 PM on October 21st, 2024, Bang Rak police, in collaboration with Immigration officers at the Sadao Immigration Checkpoint in Songkhla, arrested an Iranian suspect accused of posing as a police officer and robbing tourists in Bangkok.

According to the police, the suspect, publicly identified as Mr. Ghiasi Arefhossein, a 53-year-old Iranian national, was accused of posing as a police officer and robbing tourists in Bangkok.

The arrest followed two major incidents of theft on August 17th and 31st, involving a Pakistani and a Myanmar tourist, in the Bangkok area.

By Kittisak Phalaharn
