Iranian Man Arrested for Posing as a Police Officer and Robbing Tourists in Bangkok

At 7:30 PM on October 21st, 2024, Bang Rak police, in collaboration with Immigration officers at the Sadao Immigration Checkpoint in Songkhla, arrested an Iranian suspect accused of posing as a police officer and robbing tourists in Bangkok.
Police Nab Iranian Duo for Repeated Theft in Bangkok
According to the police, the suspect, publicly identified as Mr. Ghiasi Arefhossein, a 53-year-old Iranian national, was accused of posing as a police officer and robbing tourists in Bangkok.
The arrest followed two major incidents of theft on August 17th and 31st, involving a Pakistani and a Myanmar tourist, in the Bangkok area.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational
+ There are no commentsAdd yours