Young Thai Muslims launch campaign seeking ‘oxygen’ for victims of Tak Bai

A group of young Thai Muslims and activists launched a new campaign today, related to the Tak Bai massacre 20 years ago, by cycling along the same route taken by the 78 victims, from Narathiwat to the army base in Pattani.

Tak Bai massacre victims sue top officials

All the victims died of suffocation during the 145-kilometer journey, so the campaign is intended to find symbolic “oxygen” for the victims.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!