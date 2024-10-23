Koh kham island in Trat, Thailand.

Thailand’s Koh Kham island in Trat for sale for 1.8 billion baht

TN

Recent posts on Facebook made headlines on Wednesday as they advertised an intention to sell Koh Kham island together with incomplete resort houses in the eastern province of Trat for 1.8 billion baht.

Koh Mak: Thailand’s First Low-Carbon Tourism Model

Facebook user Apassara Sonsab wrote that the “private island” for sale was the most beautiful island in Trat and there were incomplete resort houses available in the same sale package.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours