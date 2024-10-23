Thai PM Leads King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day Ceremony

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra led the Cabinet in a wreath-laying ceremony this morning (Oct 23) to commemorate King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day 2024. The ceremony, held at 8:30 a.m. at the King Chulalongkorn Memorial in front of Dusit Palace in Bangkok, was also attended by scores of government officials and the public.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Cabinet members, laid two wreaths in honor of King Chulalongkorn the Great, commemorating the anniversary of his passing on October 23. The wreaths were laid on behalf of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet to pay tribute to the King’s enduring contributions to the nation.

