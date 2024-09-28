Intoxicated Motorbike Rider Injured After Falling From Hill in Pattaya

An intoxicated motorbike rider has sustained injuries after he fell down from a hill in Banglamung.

Rescue workers were notified of the accident at 9:20 P.M. on Friday (September 27th) at the Chalerm Phrakiet Khao Phra Yai Public Park in Nongprue. They and the Pattaya News arrived at the scene. A motorbike was found on the road side. The rider, who was later identified as Mr. Wut, 35, was found ten meters away from the road down the hill. He was holding onto a tree.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News