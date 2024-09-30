30-baht treatment widens to all Thai clinics, pharmacies

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has officially expanded the 30-baht universal healthcare coverage scheme, allowing Bangkok residents to receive healthcare services at all registered clinics, pharmacies, or healthcare units in addition to hospitals.
30-baht health care scheme to stay but enhanced
Ms Paetongtarn, speaking at the launch ceremony for the scheme’s expansion, said that it is time to elevate the 30-baht healthcare scheme — originally introduced by her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, during his tenure as prime minister — to the next level. The scheme is transitioning from “30-baht treatment for all diseases” to “30-baht treatment at all locations”.
