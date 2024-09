On September 28th, 2024, the Thai Meteorological Department issued a weather advisory warning of unstable weather in upper Thailand from September 29th to October 3rd.

A moderate high-pressure system from China will cover northern and northeastern Thailand, along with the South China Sea, while a monsoon trough will affect the lower northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions.

Full story: tpnnational.com/

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational