Licence Renewal Goes Online for Thai Motorists Under 55 Starting June 2026

BANGKOK – The Department of Land Transport (DLT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), will allow drivers under the age of 55 to renew their licences online starting June 2026, eliminating the need for in-person visits for physical fitness testing.

The initiative aims to streamline the renewal process for more than 2.5 million motorists annually by enabling electronic applications for those whose licences have not been expired for more than one year. Sorapong Paitoonpong, DLT’s director-general, stated that the measure is crucial for accommodating the demands of the digital era and modernizing government services.

The system will integrate with MOPH’s electronic medical certificate system through a digital API linkage, allowing for accurate verification of applicants’ health status without requiring a physical visit. In the initial phase, medical document sharing will be limited to hospitals operated by the Ministry of Public Health.

An eye examination will remain a prerequisite for online renewal to ensure drivers continue to meet necessary visual standards. The project is part of a broader effort to adapt physical fitness testing protocols with updated guidelines while maintaining safety requirements.

Motorists aged 55 and above will continue to follow existing renewal procedures, which may include in-person assessments. Further details on the online application process and eligibility criteria are expected to be announced closer to the June 2026 launch date.

