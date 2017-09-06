DLT issues smart driving licenses to drivers

BANGKOK, 6 September 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is issuing new driving licenses encoded with QR code with an aim to promote road safety.

DLT Director-General Sanit Promwong revealed that the DLT wanted to raise the quality of driving licenses to a global standard. The QR code is added to the card to prevent counterfeiting. This technology will be included in new driving licenses nationwide.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau Of Thailand