Refugee Rape and Murder Trial Raises Vetting Questions About German Migrants

The trial of a young refugee who was arrested last year for the rape and murder of a German student began Tuesday in Freiburg. The incident sent shockwaves through the western European country, with sharp criticisms being aimed at its immigration policies.

In December 2016, Huseen K. was arrested in the southwestern town of Freiburg for raping a 19-year-old medical student identified as Maria Ladenburger, leaving her on the banks of the Dreisam River where she drowned, according to an autopsy.

Prosecutors accused Huseen of killing Maria, “insidiously and for sexual satisfaction.”

