Los Angeles Marchers Protest DACA Decision

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Hundreds of people are marching in the streets of downtown Los Angeles protesting President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind an immigration program for those who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

Protesters held posters Tuesday evening and chanting, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go” and “Our communities are under attack. What do we do? Stand up. Fight back.”

Some were waving American flags. Los Angeles police have been shutting down nearby intersections as the crowd marches, AP reported.

Demonstrations were held nationwide Tuesday, including outside Trump Tower in New York, in San Francisco and near federal office buildings in Phoenix.

Civil rights organizations in New York have asked a federal judge to let them challenge President Donald Trump’s planned phase out of a program shielding young immigrants from deportation.

The groups asked Tuesday to piggyback on an existing lawsuit brought last year by Martín Batalla Vidal, who was brought to the US from Mexico by his parents when he was 7. Vidal is now 26.

Originally, Vidal had been fighting to revive an expansion of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that had been halted by the courts.

Groups including Yale Law School students, the National Immigration Law Center and the anti-poverty group make the Road New York now want to amend that suit to take on Trump’s plan to dismantle the program entirely.

They say Trump’s rollback violates the Constitution because it is based on discrimination over race, ethnicity or national origin.

