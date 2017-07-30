34-year-old Iraqi man leaves one dead and four injured in a shootout at a German nightclub

Two people were killed and four others were injured in a Sunday night shootout at Gray Club, in the German city of Konstanz near Switzerland, local police said. One of the dead is the attacker of Iraqi origin who was shot down by police at the scene.

The 34-year-old Iraqi first killed one person and wounded seriously three others with a firearm inside the nightclub, before injuring a police officer. “The man, armed with an automatic weapon, began firing indiscriminately around him,” according to eyewitnesses. “The club was full, there were probably hundreds of people,” another witness told DPA.

The assailant was finally shot down by the police, authorities said in a statement. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

According to Fritz Bezikofer, a police spokesman, told NTV channel the attacker is not a refugee, but a citizen of Iraqi origin established in Germany. The circumstances that preceded his attack suggest that “there are no indications of a terrorist background,”. According to another police source quoted by Reuters, the attack could be related to a “sentimental affair.”

