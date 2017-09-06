UDD won’t leave Pheu Thai alone: Nattawut

The United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) will continue to support and conduct activities alongside the Pheu Thai Party as long as it adheres to the democratic principle, regardless of who will be its next leader, UDD secretary-general Nattawut Saikuar said on Tuesday (Sept 5).

Mr Nattawut said this when asked in what direction the UDD would move now that former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra has fled the country ahead of the ruling on her rice-pledging case by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions initially set for Aug 25.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS