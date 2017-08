Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra’s flight from justice is threatening the popularity of the Pheu Thai Party, whose core members are looking to desert the party before its supporters do.

Concerns about the party’s fate were raised at a gathering of at least 10 Pheu Thai heavyweights who hastily met at a Bangkok hotel on Friday as soon as the news of Ms Yingluck’s abrupt departure broke.

Full story: Bangkok Post

AEKARACH SATTABURUTH

BANGKOK POST