Local authorities in Kumpavapee district of Udon Thani province have put up signs warning villagers living in Ban Nadee village of Tambon Phasook not to use water and fish in Huey Sampard canal after it was found to be contaminated with heavy metals.

The warning by Udon Thani deputy governor Mr Somwang Puangbangpho came after environmental scientists detected metal contamination in the water of the canal passing Ban Nadee village.

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra

Thai PBS