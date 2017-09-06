Provinces prepare for more flooding

NONG KHAI, 6 September 2017 (NNT) – Central region provinces have begun preparations against flood conditions caused by high tides and heavy rains.

Storms in the northeast have already returned flooding to some areas with streets in Nong Khai province now under 10-20 centimeters of water, impeding traffic. Locals have joined in an effort to clear out drainage pipes to help speed water out.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, a flood prevention and mitigation team has begun enacting plans to protect important parts of the province’s urban area from waters with authorities currently working on ensuring efficient drainage.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand