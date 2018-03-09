Friday, March 9, 2018
Popular Phuket night market caught selling alcohol – again

PHUKET: After a week of warnings issued to vendors across Phuket for illegally promoting and selling alcohol at New Year, Phuket Provincial Health Office have postponed taking any action against vendors at a popular market near Samkong School until next week.

Dr Prapa Nakara, who as Director of the PPHO’s Non-communicable Diseases division directly heads the enforcement of alcohol-related regulations on the island, told The Phuket News earlier this week that her office was unaware that vendors at the popular Chillva Market in Samkong were still promoting and selling alcohol, despite a raid at the market on Dec 26.

The Phuket News

