At Least Five Killed in Suicide Attack in Afghanistan’s Capital – Reports

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility following the reports of an alleged suicide attack near a mosque in the city of Kabul as Afghanistan continues to suffer from the fight against terrorists such as the Taliban and Daesh.

A suicide bomber has detonated himself at a mosque in the Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul, a local police officer said. However, other reports suggest the explosion was triggered by a magnetic bomb. The attack has left at least five people dead and 10 injured, local Pajhwok news agency reports. Neither Daesh nor the Taliban have claimed responsibility for the incident.

