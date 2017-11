BANGKOK, 29th November 2017 (NNT) – Over 80 educational institutions have pushed for zoning laws to control alcohol sales near surrounding schools.

The Alcohol Watch Group and over 80 educational institutions have held a seminar in response to large shopping malls holding alcohol-related events. The seminar was attended by over 100 students and teachers.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand