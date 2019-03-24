Thai election. Poll station at Wat Lamai

Thai election. Poll station at Wat Lamai, Ko Samui. Photo: Jason Eppink / flickr.

News

Election Results within 8pm, Says Election Chief

By TN / March 24, 2019

BANGKOK, March 24 (TNA) — The chairman of the Election Commission inspected polling units, expected an 80% turnout and predicted unofficial voting results would be made known within 8pm on Sunday.

Ittiporn Boonpracong, the EC chairman, inspected polling units Nos. 25-27 of Constituency 6 at Suan Bua School in Phaya Thai district of Bangkok. He voted at the polling unit No. 26 together with many other people.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

