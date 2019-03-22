Abhisit campaign poster in Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok

Abhisit campaign poster in Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok. Photo: Thailand News.

News

Parties Step up Campaigns ahead of Sunday’s Election

By TN / March 22, 2019

BANGKOK, March 21 (TNA) – Key members of political parties intensified vote campaigns, voicing a wide range of promises, ahead of the general election on March 24.

Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Thai Liberal Party, delivered his campaign speech in Sung Noen district of Nakhon Ratchasima province. He said his party received unexpectedly warm welcome from local residents. He also said he was ready to become prime minister and he would not work with a dictator. He promised to stop violence in the deep South, reform the military, stop poverty, corruption and narcotic problems, and promote national unity.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close