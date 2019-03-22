Parties Step up Campaigns ahead of Sunday’s Election

BANGKOK, March 21 (TNA) – Key members of political parties intensified vote campaigns, voicing a wide range of promises, ahead of the general election on March 24.
Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Thai Liberal Party, delivered his campaign speech in Sung Noen district of Nakhon Ratchasima province. He said his party received unexpectedly warm welcome from local residents. He also said he was ready to become prime minister and he would not work with a dictator. He promised to stop violence in the deep South, reform the military, stop poverty, corruption and narcotic problems, and promote national unity.
Full story: tnamcot.com
TNA
