Death Toll From Chemical Plant Blast in China Climbs to 64 People, 28 Missing





BEIJING (Sputnik) – The number of people killed in a powerful blast at a chemical plant in the city of Yancheng, located in China’s eastern Jiangsu province, rose to 64, while 28 people are believed to be missing after the incident, the city mayor said on Saturday.

“As of 07:00 a. m. on Saturday [23:00 GMT on Friday], 64 people have died as a result of a blast at a chemical plant in the Jiangsu province. We have managed to identify 26 of them,” Cao Lubao told reporters.

The mayor added that 617 people had asked for medical assistance after the incident, including 523 people who had sustained various injuries due to the blast. Cao noted that 143 people were still receiving medical treatment on Saturday.

