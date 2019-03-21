King chairs cremation ceremony of ex-King Power boss





Family members, supporters and players bid farewell to former King Power and Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a cremation on Thursday presided over by His Majesty the King.

The King presided over the royally sponsored ceremony at Wat Debsirindrawas Ratchaworawiharn attended by Vichai’s family members, relatives and his acquaintances.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

