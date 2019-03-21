Storm batters Bangkok





A summer storm on Thursday afternoon swiftly passed through Bangkok’s Lak Si and Don Muang, leaving some damage, including toppled small trees on Soi Vibhavadi 60, clogged flooding and an under-construction Vibhavadi-Rangsit pedestrian bridge’s metal scaffold to fall onto a car at Lak Si Intersection.

The stormy weather took place around 3.30pm and lasted over 10 minutes.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

