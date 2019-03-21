Pattaya Walking Street during daytime

Pattaya Walking Street during daytime. Photo: Orientalgetaway.

Pattaya

Pattaya Police catch thief who took cash and belongings from Pakistani tourist’s room

By TN / March 21, 2019

Pattaya – At 09:00 this morning, March 21st, 2019, Pattaya city Police arrested Ms. Piyaphat Khaobutdee, 23 years old, who was accused of stealing from a Pakistani tourist in the amount of 3,000 baht cash from his room in the early morning hours of the same day.

Around 2:00 AM this morning, Mr. Kumar Ashook, 53 years old, from Pakistan approached the police booth on Walking Street with a complaint.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close