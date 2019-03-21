Pattaya Police catch thief who took cash and belongings from Pakistani tourist’s room





Pattaya – At 09:00 this morning, March 21st, 2019, Pattaya city Police arrested Ms. Piyaphat Khaobutdee, 23 years old, who was accused of stealing from a Pakistani tourist in the amount of 3,000 baht cash from his room in the early morning hours of the same day.

Around 2:00 AM this morning, Mr. Kumar Ashook, 53 years old, from Pakistan approached the police booth on Walking Street with a complaint.

