Isuzu ELF 150 with water bottles

Isuzu ELF 150 with water bottles. Photo: Mattes.

Phuket

Woman, 26, crushed by water truck on Kata Hill

By TN / March 21, 2019

Phuket: A woman has died after being crushed by a water truck on Kata Hill last night (Mar 20). Karon Police were notified of the accident at around 7pm.

Capt Channarong Prakongkue of Karon Police and Phuket Ruamjai Foundation rescue workers arrived at the scene approximately 80m from Soi Hinkaaw where they found three people lying on the road next to two motorbikes.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

