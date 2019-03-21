Woman, 26, crushed by water truck on Kata Hill





Phuket: A woman has died after being crushed by a water truck on Kata Hill last night (Mar 20). Karon Police were notified of the accident at around 7pm.

Capt Channarong Prakongkue of Karon Police and Phuket Ruamjai Foundation rescue workers arrived at the scene approximately 80m from Soi Hinkaaw where they found three people lying on the road next to two motorbikes.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

