A total of seven people were killed and 66 others were injured in an explosion outside a kindergarten in eastern China, local government said Thursday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, local police said an explosion had occurred outside a kindergarten in Xuzhou in east China’s Jiangsu province at around 4:50 p.m. (08:50 GMT).

