May 9, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand Plans to Reopen for Foreigners, Adopt Tourist Tax for 2022

1 min read
6 mins ago TN
Passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok waiting for a flight to Shanghai in March 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak

Passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok waiting for a flight to Shanghai in March 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: Mx. Granger. CC0 1.0.


BANGKOK (Sputnik) – Thailand intends to gradually open the country to foreign tourists and introduce a tourist tax from 2022, the Khaosod newspaper reported on Friday, citing authorities.

Earlier in the day, Bangkok hosted a second meeting this year of the state commission for the development of tourism policy, chaired by Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn on behalf of Thai Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, a cabinet spokesperson told the outlet.

“The meeting, which was held via videoconference, discussed the issues of vaccination of the population and tourism workers in tourist areas of Thailand and made adjustments to the previously developed plan for the restoration of the tourism industry,” the spokesperson said.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Government Plans New Measure for Vaccinated Travellers

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Private hospitals will charge for COVID-19 vaccine shots at a standard price

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand reports 2,419 new COVID cases and 19 deaths on Saturday

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Nine nurses at Thammasat University suffer side effects after Sinovac vaccination

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Plans to Reopen for Foreigners, Adopt Tourist Tax for 2022

6 mins ago TN
2 min read

Forty Myanmar Junta Troop Deaths Reported After Clashes with Rebel Army and Local Militia

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Government Plans New Measure for Vaccinated Travellers

4 hours ago TN

Disabled