Thailand Plans to Reopen for Foreigners, Adopt Tourist Tax for 2022





BANGKOK (Sputnik) – Thailand intends to gradually open the country to foreign tourists and introduce a tourist tax from 2022, the Khaosod newspaper reported on Friday, citing authorities.

Earlier in the day, Bangkok hosted a second meeting this year of the state commission for the development of tourism policy, chaired by Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn on behalf of Thai Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, a cabinet spokesperson told the outlet.

“The meeting, which was held via videoconference, discussed the issues of vaccination of the population and tourism workers in tourist areas of Thailand and made adjustments to the previously developed plan for the restoration of the tourism industry,” the spokesperson said.

