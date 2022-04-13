Clampdown on excessive vehicle exhaust in and around Bangkok









Thailand’s Pollution Control Department (PCD), in cooperation with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Royal Thai Police and the Land Transport Department launched a clampdown today (Wednesday) on vehicles emitting excessive black exhaust into the environment in Bangkok and its surrounding areas.

An order, issued by the PCD last October and which permits tougher measures to control vehicle emissions, came into effect today.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





