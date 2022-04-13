Clampdown on excessive vehicle exhaust in and around Bangkok
Thailand’s Pollution Control Department (PCD), in cooperation with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Royal Thai Police and the Land Transport Department launched a clampdown today (Wednesday) on vehicles emitting excessive black exhaust into the environment in Bangkok and its surrounding areas.
An order, issued by the PCD last October and which permits tougher measures to control vehicle emissions, came into effect today.
By Thai PBS World