50,000-100,000 COVID-19 Cases Expected Daily After Songkran Holiday
BANGKOK, April 12 (TNA) – The Department of Health expected the country to log 50,000 to 100,000 new COVID-19 cases daily following the Songkran festival and urged people to seriously protect themselves from the disease.
Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the department, said the new daily cases could rise that high because during the festival there would be considerable travelers, risky activities and places and high-risk people.
