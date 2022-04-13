Different Songkran wishes from Prayut, Yingluck and Thaksin









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and two former premiers, including the one unseated by his coup, have offered different hopes as the country entered the traditional new year on Wednesday.

Gen Prayut called this Thai New Year the “Songkran of hope” after the country began reopening for travellers to salvage the tourism sector and the government embarked on projects to create jobs, boost investment opportunities and expand the economy.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





