Different Songkran wishes from Prayut, Yingluck and Thaksin
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and two former premiers, including the one unseated by his coup, have offered different hopes as the country entered the traditional new year on Wednesday.
Gen Prayut called this Thai New Year the “Songkran of hope” after the country began reopening for travellers to salvage the tourism sector and the government embarked on projects to create jobs, boost investment opportunities and expand the economy.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS