April 13, 2022

Different Songkran wishes from Prayut, Yingluck and Thaksin

5 hours ago TN
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra lighting a candle

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra lighting a candle. Photo: Thaksin Shinawatra / Facebook.




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and two former premiers, including the one unseated by his coup, have offered different hopes as the country entered the traditional new year on Wednesday.

Gen Prayut called this Thai New Year the “Songkran of hope” after the country began reopening for travellers to salvage the tourism sector and the government embarked on projects to create jobs, boost investment opportunities and expand the economy.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Songkran Festival (Thai New Year) in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Thais celebrate Songkran festival nation wide

3 mins ago TN
Road on Salaeng Thon, Prakhon Chai District, Buri Ram

47 killed, 292 injured in Songkran road accidents on Tuesday

6 mins ago TN
Beautiful girl splashing water at Songkran festival in Ayuttaya

50,000-100,000 COVID-19 Cases Expected Daily After Songkran Holiday

5 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Songkran Festival (Thai New Year) in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Thais celebrate Songkran festival nation wide

3 mins ago TN
Road on Salaeng Thon, Prakhon Chai District, Buri Ram

47 killed, 292 injured in Songkran road accidents on Tuesday

6 mins ago TN
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra lighting a candle

Different Songkran wishes from Prayut, Yingluck and Thaksin

5 hours ago TN
Beautiful girl splashing water at Songkran festival in Ayuttaya

50,000-100,000 COVID-19 Cases Expected Daily After Songkran Holiday

5 hours ago TN
Traffic jam next to Siam Paragon in Bangkok

Clampdown on excessive vehicle exhaust in and around Bangkok

6 hours ago TN