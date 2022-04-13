April 13, 2022

47 killed, 292 injured in Songkran road accidents on Tuesday

Road on Salaeng Thon, Prakhon Chai District, Buri Ram

Road on Salaeng Thon, Prakhon Chai District, Buri Ram. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.




A total of 301 road accidents occurred nationwide on Tuesday, the second of the so-called “seven dangerous days” around the Songkran Festival, causing 47 deaths and 292 injuries, according to government data that probably understates the true death toll.

Speeding and drink-driving were still the main causes of the accidents, Interior Ministry deputy permanent secretary Nirat Pongsithithavorn said on Wednesday.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

