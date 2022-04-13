47 killed, 292 injured in Songkran road accidents on Tuesday









A total of 301 road accidents occurred nationwide on Tuesday, the second of the so-called “seven dangerous days” around the Songkran Festival, causing 47 deaths and 292 injuries, according to government data that probably understates the true death toll.

Speeding and drink-driving were still the main causes of the accidents, Interior Ministry deputy permanent secretary Nirat Pongsithithavorn said on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

