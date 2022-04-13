Thais celebrate Songkran festival nation wide
Thais have braved surging COVID-19 infections to celebrate the annual Songkran festival, the traditional Thai New Year, in a joyful yet subdued manner and without the normal excited water splashing and powder smearing.
In the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, the province’s chief monk led a group of 60 senior monks on a boat trip, the first such in the province, to receive alms from members of the public, who lined both banks of the Lam Takhong Canal.
By Thai PBS World