Phuket Urged to Inform Tourists of Water-Splashing Ban During Songkran









PHUKET (NNT) – Following reports that some visitors attended water-splashing parties to celebrate the Songkran festival in Phuket, the government has directed officials in the province to educate tourists about the Songkran water-splashing ban.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, a government spokesman, said the directive was issued in response to reports of tourists flouting the ban while out on the street celebrating the long holidays in Patong Beach’s Soi Bang La.

According to Thanakorn, an order has been issued for the Phuket governor and related units to visit tourist areas to inform visitors about the ban and ensure that both businesses and revelers strictly adhere to it.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





