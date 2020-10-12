Thailand in 360 virtual reality

Thailand in 360 virtual reality1 min read
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thailand cannot be visited as tourist right now, however, Leen Thobias, a photojournalist from India, has created a 360-degree interactive virtual reality tours of Grand Palace, Ayuthaya, and Pattaya when he visited Thailand.
He wanted to share these amazing 360-degree interactive virtual reality tours to all the readers of Thailand News.
1. Grand Palace: https://www.p4panorama.com/panos/grand-palace-thailand-360-virtual-reality-tour/
2. Ayuthaya: https://www.p4panorama.com/panos/ayutthaya-360-degree-virtual-reality-tour/
3. Pattaya: https://www.p4panorama.com/panos/pattaya-360-virtual-reality-tour/
-TN