Thailand in 360 virtual reality

October 13, 2020

The Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew or the Temple of the Emerald Buddha as seen from the Outer Court

The Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew or the Temple of the Emerald Buddha as seen from the Outer Court. Photo: Sodacan.


Amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thailand cannot be visited as tourist right now, however, Leen Thobias, a photojournalist from India, has created a 360-degree interactive virtual reality tours of Grand Palace, Ayuthaya, and Pattaya when he visited Thailand.

He wanted to share these amazing 360-degree interactive virtual reality tours to all the readers of Thailand News.

1. Grand Palace: https://www.p4panorama.com/panos/grand-palace-thailand-360-virtual-reality-tour/

2. Ayuthaya: https://www.p4panorama.com/panos/ayutthaya-360-degree-virtual-reality-tour/

3. Pattaya: https://www.p4panorama.com/panos/pattaya-360-virtual-reality-tour/

