Transport Minister orders signals and barriers installed at all railway crossings





Thailand’s Transport Minister, Saksayam Chidchob, has ordered the State Railway of Thailand and the Department of Rail Transport to install signal systems and barriers at all railway crossings throughout the country, to prevent a repeat of the train-bus collision in Chachoengsao province on Saturday, which resulted in multiple fatalities and over 30 injured.

Seventeen people, including six Myanmar migrant workers, were killed when a chartered bus, carrying about 60 merit makers on their way from Samut Prakan to perform a Thod Kathin ceremony at a temple in Chachoengsao province, was struck by a freight train as it was passing over a dual track railway crossing.

By Thai PBS World

