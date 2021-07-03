British national arrested after allegedly firing a gun several times in Pattaya







A British national was arrested last night, according to Pattaya Police, after what was described as a several-hour standoff with the suspect following him allegedly firing a gun several times into the air at his luxury home in Pattaya.

The incident took place around 7:00 P.M. last night, July 2nd, 2021, at a luxury home in the Palm Oasis Village located near Soi Thepprasit 9 in the greater Pattaya area. The incident was first responded to by Pol. Col. Thanawut Chongjira from the Pattaya Police but attracted over fifty police in total as the suspect was, according to police, not cooperative.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News





