PATTAYA: Five armed men forced their way into a home in a gated housing estate on Monday night and robbed Chinese tourists of cash and valuables worth about 10 million baht, police said.

The holdup at No 78/19 in the Siam Royal View housing estate in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district was reported to local police about 10pm.

