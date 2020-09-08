Dutch expat killed after his motorbike crashed into power pole in Banglamung

Dutch expat killed after his motorbike crashed into power pole in Banglamung1 min read
Banglamung – A Dutch expat driver has died at the scene after his motorbike slammed into a power pole in Banglamung this afternoon.
Police, emergency responders and The Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find a damaged motorbike crashed into a power pole on the side of the road. He had been wearing a helmet but it was knocked off and found at the scene.
By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News