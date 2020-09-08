Tue. Sep 8th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Dutch expat killed after his motorbike crashed into power pole in Banglamung

Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand

Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand. Photo: Mattes.


Banglamung – A Dutch expat driver has died at the scene after his motorbike slammed into a power pole in Banglamung this afternoon.

Police, emergency responders and The Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find a damaged motorbike crashed into a power pole on the side of the road. He had been wearing a helmet but it was knocked off and found at the scene.

