Tue. Sep 8th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Pathum Thani condo residents in fear of woman’s roaming pitbulls

1 min read
41 mins ago TN
White Pitbull

American Pit Bull Terrier. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


PATHUM THANI: Residents of a condominium building in Muang district have complained they live in fear of a woman’s seven pit bull terriers she allows to roam freely through the building every evening.

The dogs’ owner is a woman in her 40s, according to media reports. She keeps seven pit bulls in her room on the ninth floor of the 10-storey building, part of a condominium estate in tambon Bang Phun.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Pathum Thani condo residents in fear of woman's roaming pitbulls 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Taxi driver stabbed, causing a five-car pileup in Thon Buri area

34 mins ago TN
1 min read

Bang Lamphu, Khao San Area Deserted for COVID-19 Concerns

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Heavy rain in greater Bangkok causes traffic congestion

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Government Ready to Push Ahead with Phuket Model: Anutin

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

NACC to summon MP Pareena Kraikupt to acknowledge charges

27 mins ago TN
1 min read

Taxi driver stabbed, causing a five-car pileup in Thon Buri area

34 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pathum Thani condo residents in fear of woman’s roaming pitbulls

41 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close