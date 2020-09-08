Pathum Thani condo residents in fear of woman’s roaming pitbulls





PATHUM THANI: Residents of a condominium building in Muang district have complained they live in fear of a woman’s seven pit bull terriers she allows to roam freely through the building every evening.

The dogs’ owner is a woman in her 40s, according to media reports. She keeps seven pit bulls in her room on the ninth floor of the 10-storey building, part of a condominium estate in tambon Bang Phun.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

