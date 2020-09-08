Taxi driver stabbed, causing a five-car pileup in Thon Buri area

Taxi driver stabbed, causing a five-car pileup in Thon Buri area1 min read
A taxi driver was injured by a knife wielding assailant and lost control of his vehicle, which then crashed into several cars and a motorcycle, after an apparently mentally unstable man got into his taxi and started stabbing him with a knife and a sharpened iron rod.
The incident took place Tuesday morning on Charunsanitwong road in the Thon Buri area, when a man went berserk as he sprinted out of Soi Charunsanitwong 23 into the road, which was jammed with heavy traffic.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World