Tue. Sep 8th, 2020

Taxi driver stabbed, causing a five-car pileup in Thon Buri area

Colorful pink taxi and public bus in Bangkok

Colorful pink taxi and public bus in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.


A taxi driver was injured by a knife wielding assailant and lost control of his vehicle, which then crashed into several cars and a motorcycle, after an apparently mentally unstable man got into his taxi and started stabbing him with a knife and a sharpened iron rod.

The incident took place Tuesday morning on Charunsanitwong road in the Thon Buri area, when a man went berserk as he sprinted out of Soi Charunsanitwong 23 into the road, which was jammed with heavy traffic.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

