NACC to summon MP Pareena Kraikupt to acknowledge charges

Wat Nong Hoi in Ratchaburi

Limestone hills near Wat Nong Hoi in Ratchaburi. Photo: Xufanc.


Palang Pracharat MP Pareena Kraikupt is to be summoned to report to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to acknowledge charges of submitting a false statement of her assets and liabilities and an ethical violation concerning alleged forest encroachment.

NACC spokesman Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said today (Tuesday) that he is not sure whether the MP for Ratchaburi province has been formally notified of the charges but, according to procedure, she will be summoned to acknowledged the charges herself.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

