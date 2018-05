A 68 year old Buddhist monk has had a lucky escape after being mauled by seven pit bulls while on a morning alms round in Samut Songkhram province. This information from a local police Facebook page.

The photos of Phakhru Samutkhanisorn Panyawichuro’s 50 bitemarks, including several wounds that required up to 20 stitches were circulated in Thai social media.

The Thaiger & The Nation