Government expedites project to connect Koh Lanta island
KRABI (NNT) – The government is expediting the project to connect Lanta island, to mainland Krabi, to allow residents and visitors to travel more conveniently.
Mr Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, and Mr Saksiam Chidchob, Minister of Transport, have inspected the environmental impact assessment (EIA) covering the plan to connect Koh Lanta, in Koh Klang subdistrict, Lanta Noi subdistrict and a road construction project from Sala Dan village and Sang Ka Ou village, Koh Lanta district, Krabi province, to solve the problem of local people having to contend with the long journey. The time taken for travel is a problem at present especially when attending an emergency, and travel is expensive, because outside business hours it is necessary to pay for a ferry trip.
