Government expedites project to connect Koh Lanta island





KRABI (NNT) – The government is expediting the project to connect Lanta island, to mainland Krabi, to allow residents and visitors to travel more conveniently.

Mr Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, and Mr Saksiam Chidchob, Minister of Transport, have inspected the environmental impact assessment (EIA) covering the plan to connect Koh Lanta, in Koh Klang subdistrict, Lanta Noi subdistrict and a road construction project from Sala Dan village and Sang Ka Ou village, Koh Lanta district, Krabi province, to solve the problem of local people having to contend with the long journey. The time taken for travel is a problem at present especially when attending an emergency, and travel is expensive, because outside business hours it is necessary to pay for a ferry trip.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



