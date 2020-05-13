COVID-19: Pattaya pub raided, broke curfew

COVID-19: Pattaya pub raided, broke curfew1 min read
CHON BURI: Police arrested 44 young men and women in a raid on a pub in the middle of Pattaya City early on Wednesday morning, and seized some drugs and a handgun and ammunition.
Pol Col Kornwat Hanpradit, deputy provincial police chief, led the raid on Amazing Pool Villa pub in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district. It followed a tip-off people were gathering there after curfew hours.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST