Wed. May 13th, 2020

COVID-19: Pattaya pub raided, broke curfew

A beer bar in Pattaya city

A beer bar in Pattaya city. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr.


CHON BURI: Police arrested 44 young men and women in a raid on a pub in the middle of Pattaya City early on Wednesday morning, and seized some drugs and a handgun and ammunition.

Pol Col Kornwat Hanpradit, deputy provincial police chief, led the raid on Amazing Pool Villa pub in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district. It followed a tip-off people were gathering there after curfew hours.

Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST

