COVID-19: Pattaya pub raided, broke curfew





CHON BURI: Police arrested 44 young men and women in a raid on a pub in the middle of Pattaya City early on Wednesday morning, and seized some drugs and a handgun and ammunition.

Pol Col Kornwat Hanpradit, deputy provincial police chief, led the raid on Amazing Pool Villa pub in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district. It followed a tip-off people were gathering there after curfew hours.

